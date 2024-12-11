Paragon cuts landlord mortgage rates

Paragon Bank has reduced its buy-to-let rates by up to half a percentage point.

In the lender’s latest product range refresh, it has chopped rates on two and five-year fixed deals, which now start from 3.64%.

The products are available for purchase and remortgage with options at 65%, 70% and 75% loan to value (LTV) and landlords have a choice of nil, 3% and 5% fees, alongside a £3,995 fee product.

Highlights of the new range include a 70% loan-to-value two-year fix with rates from 3.64% for Single Self Contained (SSC) properties (EPC A-C). This comes with a 5% initial fee and £299 application fee.

There is also a Limited Edition 65% loan-to-value five-year fix with rates from 4.59% for SSC properties (EPC A-C), 5% initial fee and £150 application fee.

All products are available for individual and limited company applications in England, Scotland and Wales.

James Harrison, product manager at Paragon Bank, said: “The economic uncertainty surrounding the Budget has largely subsided, helping to bring swap rates down. Passing this on to our customers, we’ve reduced rates across a wide range of buy-to-let mortgages.

“The range refresh sees us offer competitive rates across different fee options and products available at 65%, 70% and 75% LTV. A selection of our products benefit from £750 cashback, with others offering a reduced application fee of £150.”