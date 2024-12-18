Private rents soared 9.1% in the 12 months to November 2024

Average rents in Great Britain increased by 9.1% (or £110 a month) in the last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was up from 8.7% in the 12 months to October, but was still below the record-high annual rise of 9.2% in March 2024.

In November, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,319 per month.

Average rents increased to £1,362 (9.3%) in England, £772 (8.0%) in Wales, and £980 (6.5%) in Scotland, in the 12 months to November 2024.

In Northern Ireland, average rents increased by 9.0% in the 12 months to September 2024.

In England, rents inflation was highest in London (11.6%) and lowest in Yorkshire and The Humber (5.7%), in the 12 months to November 2024.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Highs and lows

The average monthly rent is, unsurprisingly, highest in London (£2,206) and lowest in the North East (£700).

At a local authority level, the gap is even wider. The average rent is highest in Kensington and Chelsea, London is £3,520 compared to the lowest in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, at just £485 a month.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Rapid rent rises will have sent renters into a cold sweat, panicking about how on earth they can afford to stretch their budget far enough to make ends meet. To make matters worse, it’s incredibly difficult to see when this rapid rise in rents will come to an end.

“While the latest Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors’ survey showed tenant demand relatively flat, the number of properties available continued to fall, so rents will keep rising. The soaring cost of rent is why private renters spend 39% of their monthly budget keeping a roof above their head – compared to those with mortgages who spend 19%.

“It makes saving up for a property deposit incredibly difficult.”