Rents rocketed 8.4% in the last 12 months

Average UK private rents increased by 8.4% in the 12 months to September 2024.

That’s according to the Office for National Statistics, which said the figure is unchanged from the previous month.

Average monthly rents increased to £1,336 (8.5%) in England, £760 (8.3%) in Wales, and £973 (7.2%) in Scotland, in the 12 months to September 2024.

In Northern Ireland, rents increased by 9.5% in the 12 months to July 2024.

Regional variation

In England, rental inflation was highest in London (9.8%) and lowest in the South West and Yorkshire and The Humber (6.3%), in the 12 months to September 2024.

In September 2024, the average rent was highest in London (£2,145) and lowest in the North East (£688). Drilling down further to local authority areas, the average rent was highest in Kensington and Chelsea, London (£3,435) and lowest in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland (£484).

Alex Upton, managing director, specialist mortgages, at Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “The rental market is showing no signs of slowing down, with rents continuing to rise across the country.

“Despite the narrative around landlords leaving the market, the data paints a different picture. According to Lomond, the number of tenanted properties listed for sale has fallen by nearly 20% since the end of June. It’s clear that while some landlords may be selling, many are instead adjusting their strategies to maximise yields.

“With the upcoming Autumn Budget, landlords are watching closely for any further regulatory changes, especially around Capital Gains Tax. However, the long-term view remains: professional landlords are adapting to these challenges, exploring niche opportunities, and staying invested in the sector. Time will tell how government policy unfolds, but for now, the data indicates landlords are finding new ways to thrive rather than exit.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “Budget threats helped rents continue their relentless rise last month, reaching a punishing average of £1,336. And that’s just for those who are able to find a place to live.

“Given the continued exodus of landlords, renters face the double misery of fighting over the scraps and then paying a fortune for them.”