The UK's rental hotspots revealed

One in five homes are rentals in some places, but there's a huge difference across the UK.
According to Confused.com, London has the most rental properties in the UK, with one in five (20.81%) of houses being privately rented.
The price comparison site analysed government data, including the percentage of properties that are privately rented across the UK.
One in six (15.29%) of homes in England are privately rented, compared to 14.9% in Scotland and 14% in Wales and Northern Ireland.
Most rentals in the capital
London has the largest percentage of rented properties, at 20.81%.
Yorkshire and the Humber came in second place, with 15.39% of its properties being privately rented.
The North East had the lowest percentage of rented properties at 13.27%. This was followed by the South East with 13.55%, and the West Midlands with 13.94% of all houses privately rented.
Most rental properties are terraced houses (46.1%), purpose-built flats or maisonettes (38.7%).
Regional breakdown
Below is the percentage of all homes that are privately rented in each region:
1. London – 20.81%
2. Yorkshire and the Humber – 15.39%
3. Scotland – 14.90%
4. East Midlands – 14.82%
5. South West – 14.75%
6. East – 14.42%
7. North West – 14.06%
8. Wales – 14.00%
8. Northern Ireland- 14.00%
10. West Midlands – 13.94%
11. South East – 13.55%
12. North East – 13.27%.