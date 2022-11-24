Skipton Building Society to give all mortgage customers free Energy Performance Certificate

The building society wants to make it easier for homeowners to get information about how to improve the energy efficiency of their home

Skipton is to offer all its mortgage customers a free Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Plus report for their homes – the first of its kind.

In conjunction with property services provider Vibrant, the building society’s mortgage borrowers will be able to get the free EPC Plus report. This includes an Energy Performance Certificate rating, as well as expert, bespoke guidance to homeowners on how to make their homes more energy efficient and details how much they could save on future energy bills.

The lender will also give landlord mortgage customers up to 10 free EPC Plus reports for their buy-to-let property portfolio, even if they only have one property mortgaged with the Society.

Skipton said it is investing £11m into the initiative to help borrowers save money and understand how to make their home more energy efficicent.

Kris Brewster, interim chief commercial officer at Skipton, said: “Home energy efficiency is a huge

societal challenge where everyone needs to play their part. It is only right that the business

community steps up to the mark, and as a customer-owned organisation we’re reinvesting some of

our profits to help our members save money and improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

“We understand that making any upgrades to the home can be a significant financial undertaking.

For that reason, the reports also include details of any government-funded schemes available

through local authorities and installers that customers are eligible for. The qualifying funding can be

used towards the recommended upgrade works listed within their bespoke EPC Plus report.”

“To have a healthy housing market, we need to support every rung on the property ladder, and that

includes people living in rental properties. Landlords play an integral part of housing provision but

equally face massive challenges in greening their homes. So, we believe it’s only right that we help

here too. We’ve taken the decision to also offer free EPC Plus inspections and reports to our buy-to-

let customers too. Irrespective of if they only have one rental property mortgaged with Skipton, we

will provide up to 10 free EPC Plus assessments and reports for their property portfolios. It is only

through making such investments, that we will see positive change in the UK.

“Each report also details the typical costs associated with making any of the recommended changes

to their home mentioned in the report and provides access to registered, independent tradespeople

who come recommended to carry out any changes.”

To secure their free EPC Plus assessment and subsequent report Skipton Building Society mortgage

customers simply need to visit skipton.co.uk/epc-plus and follow the instructions provided.