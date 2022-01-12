You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

UK’s cheapest cities to rent a home revealed

12/01/2022
Average rents vary wildly across UK cities, with the most expensive four times as much as the cheapest
Stoke-on-Trent is the cheapest city for rent in the UK, according to Eachnight.com.

Tenants there pay just £489.22 a month on average.

Bradford and Sunderland are the second and third most affordable cities for tenants.

The research by Eachnight.com analysed the most populated cities in the UK and used data from Numbeo to find where tenants can rent an apartment at the lowest cost. The analysis was based on prices for one bed apartments and three bed apartments both in the city centre and outside of the city, as well as overall prices.

The top 10 most affordable cities in the UK to rent an apartment are:

  1. Stoke-on-Trent – £489.22
  2. Bradford  -£537.95
  3. Sunderland – £568.75
  4. Blackpool – £571.45
  5. Doncaster – £575.47
  6. Wigan – £578.75
  7. Derby – £627.08
  8. Dundee – £636.43
  9. Swansea – £657.37
  10. Aberdeen – £661.87

Most expensive

It won’t surprise anyone that London is the most expensive city to rent a home, at an average £2,100.69 a month, over four times that of an apartment in Stoke-on-Trent.

Brighton (£1,403.22) is the second most expensive city in the UK to rent an apartment, followed by Oxford (£1,374.18).

The top 10 most expensive cities in the UK to rent an apartment are:

  1. London – £2,100.69
  2. Brighton – £1,403.22
  3. Oxford – £1,374.18
  4. Cambridge – £1,326.39
  5. Reading – £1,186.66
  6. Poole – £1,181.77
  7. Bristol – £1,135.63
  8. Edinburgh – £1,053.16
  9. Milton Keynes – £1,041.17
  10. Manchester – £969.76
