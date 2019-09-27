Which areas have seen the biggest drop in social housing levels?

The private rental sector is picking up the slack for inadequate provison of social housing - in some areas more than others

The number of households on local authority waiting lists for housing remains above one million, according to lettings plaform Bunk.

In 2018, 1,114,477 people remained on council waiting lists.

But despite this, the total number of homes reaching the social rental sector has barely grown by just 0.07% since 2013. What’s more, the number of homes being rented in the social sector via local authorities has actually dropped by -5.29% since 2013 as councils offloaded the responsibility to private enterprises.

During the same time period, the number of private rental properties has increased by 7.7% as the buy-to-let sector has taken up the slack of the social sector’s failings.

Where is social housing stock declining?

In County Durham, social housing stock has declined by -83.4% in the last six years.

The London Borough of Redbridge is home to the second-biggest decline and the largest in London, down -37.9%. Forest Heath (-24.7%) and Wokingham (-24.4%) have also seen a decline of nearly -25%.

Cheshire East (-18.3%), North Warwickshire (-17.7%), the City of London (-14.1%), Wiltshire (-12.1%), Telford and Wrekin (-11.3%) and Windsor and Maidenhead (-10.1%) are also amongst some of the worst in England for a decline in social housing stock levels.

Co-founder of Bunk, Tom Woollard, said: “We tend to focus on the lack of affordable housing being built within the property market as a whole but what is also abundantly clear is that there is a dire shortage of homes being delivered to those that arguably need them the most.

“While the overall number of social housing reaching the rental sector has remained largely static since 2013, we’ve not only seen a decrease over the last year but a maintained need for it with over one million people currently on waiting lists.

“Local authorities have kept this issue at arm’s length by offloading the responsibility to private enterprise, with notable growth in private rentals also helping to pick up the slack. However, if the Government maintains its attack on the buy-to-let sector, an exodus of landlords will not only spell trouble for private rental tenants but the social sector as well.”