Over a third of holiday makers putting homes at risk

Don't make your home a target for thieves when you go away this summer, urged one comparison site.

While we’re on vacation and in ‘holiday mode’, the last thing we want to think about is home security.

But new research indicates over a third of people could be making their homes a tempting target for thieves, by posting holiday photos to social media while they’re away.

Go.Compare found that 36% of holiday makers post their holiday pics during the trip, while a further third (35%) wait until they’re home to share their holiday highlights.

Nathan Blackler, Go.Compare home insurance spokesperson, said: “Holidays are all about relaxing – so the last thing you want is to come home and find everything isn’t as it should be. As tempting as it is to show off the tropical scenery or your impressive tan while you’re away, we’d urge you to hold off until you’re back at home.

“Sharing that you’re on holiday is essentially a way of broadcasting that your home is unoccupied – and opportunistic thieves could use this to their advantage, particularly if your social profiles aren’t fully private.

“If the worst does happen, sharing holiday photos could also create issues with your home insurance. Although insurers don’t explicitly say that posting on social media will invalidate your insurance, as a policyholder, you’re obligated to keep your belongings secure, and posting publicly that your property is empty could be deemed as not taking the proper precautions to protect your home.

“So, play it safe and wait until your trip is over before you start posting to socials.”

To keep your home extra secure, he recommended: