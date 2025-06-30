Fast-track process introduced to speed up delivery of homes

A Fast Track Process has been launched as part of reforms to the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), aiming to unblock delays in the development of new homes.

The government said the Fast Track Process would enhance the review of new-build applications and remediation decisions. The changes are also expected to help deliver safe, high-quality homes and speed up remediation.

This is part of the government’s plan to establish a single construction regulator following a recommendation from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which was later formalised in the Building Safety Act, which became law in 2022.

Andy Roe has been appointed as non-executive chair to a new board of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to take on the functions of the BSR as part of the first steps towards installing a single construction regulator and taking over from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which established the BSR.

Roe has experience in safety regulation and leadership, and was previously the commissioner of London Fire Brigade. He will be supported by Charlie Pugsley, chief executive of the BSR.

The government said it was working with the BSR to support the sector in meeting safety standards and demonstrate compliance to reduce the number of rejected and unsuccessful applications.

More than 100 members of staff have been employed at the BSR to support operations and reduce delays.

The role of the BSR is to regulate the safe design, construction and occupation of higher-risk buildings in England and provide oversight for the safety and standards of all buildings.

Alex Norris, minister for building safety, said: “The establishment of the Building Safety Regulator has been fundamental to centralising safety in the construction process and it’s time to take the next steps to build on that precedent and create a system that works for the sector whilst keeping residents and their safety at the heart of the process.

“That’s why we’re announcing a package of reforms to the BSR today to enhance operations, reduce delays, and unlock the homes this country desperately needs – delivering on our Plan for Change.”

Roe said: “The creation of the new Building Safety Regulator was a watershed moment for housing and construction in this country.

“However, it is also clear that the BSR processes’ need to continue to evolve and improve, to ensure that it plays its part in enabling the homes this country desperately needs to be built.

“I look forward to working with colleagues both in industry and the BSR to tackle the current issues and delays head on and help get those homes built safely.”

Sarah Newton, chair of HSE, said: “Setting up an entirely new regulator has been complex and huge progress has been made in a short space of time.

“Protecting residents and making sure there is never another tragedy like Grenfell has been our priority throughout this process. We wish the new BSR team well in this most important mission.

“We are very proud of the work we have done to establish the BSR. It was always an option that once the new regulator was established that it would move out of HSE to enable the government to implement the Grenfell Public Inquiry recommendations, and we will work hard to enable the smooth transition to the next stage.”