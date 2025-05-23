Menu

Atom bank cuts selected mortgage rates by up to 0.15 percentage points

Christina Hoghton
Written By:
23/05/2025
23/05/2025
23/05/2025
23/05/2025
Atom bank has reduced rates on its Near Prime residential mortgage range, for borrowers with a less-than-perfect credit record.

Products available up to 85% loan to value, for both purchase and remortgage cases, have been cut by 0.10 percentage points, while those with just a 10% deposit will see rates reduced further, by 0.15 percentage points.

The cuts apply to all of Atom bank’s two, three and five-year fixed rate Near Prime mortgage products.

Rates now start at 5.14% for five-year fixed rates, while three-year rates begin at 5.34% and two-year fixed rates are available from 5.49%.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom bank, said: “We have seen market pricing fall over recent weeks and we are responding to this by reducing the rate to ensure we continue to offer great value products. We will continue to improve our proposition wherever possible to ensure we become the go-to lender for brokers when their client has an imperfect credit record.”

