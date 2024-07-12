Average mortgage rates fall as more lenders announce cuts

This week has seen daily rate reduction announcements from lenders, pushing down the cost of average fixed rate mortgages.

Rate cuts have been announced by Coventry Building Society, Barclays, Virgin Money, Pepper Money, Perenna and Accord Mortgages among others.

According to Rightmove, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate is now 4.97%, down from 5.91% a year ago.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen to 5.35%, down from 6.42% a year ago, said the property portal.

Borrowers with a modest 15% deposit will find that the average 85% loan-to-value (LTV) five-year fixed mortgage rate is now 4.97%, down from 5.90% a year ago.

Even those with the smallest 5% deposit can access 95% mortgages at an average of 5.67%, down from 6.23% a year ago.

Borrowers with a large deposit of 40% of the property’s value or higher will find that rates are also significantly lower. The average 60% LTV five-year fixed mortgage rate is now 4.35%, down from 5.78% a year ago.

First-time buyers costs down

According to Rightmove, the average mortgage cost for first-time buyers has fallen by £100 per month.

It said that monthly mortgage payments on a typical first-time buyer-type property when taking out an average five-year fixed 85% LTV mortgage is now £1,128 per month, down from £1,228 per month a year ago.