Barclays cuts mortgage rates and adds 90% loan-to-value products

Barclays has announced lower mortgage rates for existing borrowers and introduced options at 90% loan to value (LTV).

The changes apply to Barclays’ reward range and the new 90% LTV products include a fee-free two-year fix with a rate of 5.22% and the option with a £999 fee, priced at 5.01%.

The corresponding five-year fixed options have rates of 4.75% and 4.67%. The available loan sizes on these products range from £1,000 to £2m.

Also for existing reward customers, Barclays has cut residential rates up to 85% LTV.

This includes the two-year fix at 60% LTV with no fee, which has gone down from 4.6% to 4.43%.

The 75% LTV two-year fix with a £999 fee has been reduced from 4.52% to 4.4%, while the fee-free option has been cut from 4.89% to 4.61%.

Barclays has also lowered five-year fixed rates, including the 85% LTV product with a £999 fee, which has been cut by 0.3% to 4.57%, and the fee-free deal, which has gone down from 4.97% to 4.7%.

Changes have also been made to the buy-to-let (BTL) existing customer reward range. The two-year fix at 65% LTV with a £1,795 fee has been cut by 0.3% to 4.4%, while the fee-free equivalent is now 4.78%, down from 5.15%.

The two-year fix at 75% LTV with a £1,795 fee has been reduced from 5.01% to 4.55% and the option with no fee has fallen from 5.45% to 5.05%.

At 65% LTV, the five-year fix for BTL borrowers with no fee has been cut from 4.57% to 4.5%.

Changes apply from 21 February.