Menu

Editor's Pick

Barclays cuts mortgage rates and adds 90% loan-to-value products

Barclays cuts mortgage rates and adds 90% loan-to-value products
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
21/02/2025
Updated:
21/02/2025
Barclays has announced lower mortgage rates for existing borrowers and introduced options at 90% loan to value (LTV).

The changes apply to Barclays’ reward range and the new 90% LTV products include a fee-free two-year fix with a rate of 5.22% and the option with a £999 fee, priced at 5.01%.

The corresponding five-year fixed options have rates of 4.75% and 4.67%. The available loan sizes on these products range from £1,000 to £2m.

Also for existing reward customers, Barclays has cut residential rates up to 85% LTV.

This includes the two-year fix at 60% LTV with no fee, which has gone down from 4.6% to 4.43%.

The 75% LTV two-year fix with a £999 fee has been reduced from 4.52% to 4.4%, while the fee-free option has been cut from 4.89% to 4.61%.

Sponsored

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Barclays has also lowered five-year fixed rates, including the 85% LTV product with a £999 fee, which has been cut by 0.3% to 4.57%, and the fee-free deal, which has gone down from 4.97% to 4.7%.

Changes have also been made to the buy-to-let (BTL) existing customer reward range. The two-year fix at 65% LTV with a £1,795 fee has been cut by 0.3% to 4.4%, while the fee-free equivalent is now 4.78%, down from 5.15%.

The two-year fix at 75% LTV with a £1,795 fee has been reduced from 5.01% to 4.55% and the option with no fee has fallen from 5.45% to 5.05%.

At 65% LTV, the five-year fix for BTL borrowers with no fee has been cut from 4.57% to 4.5%.

Changes apply from 21 February.

Related
View All

Editor's Pick

online buying

Digital lender chops rates for borrowers with credit blips

Editor's Pick

manchester beetham tower

Manchester retakes top spot as best city for buy-to-let investment

Editor's Pick

clock house

Santander withdraws sub-4% mortgage rate after just nine days

Editor's Pick

stamp duty

Homebuyers paid £848m in Stamp Duty in January in rush to beat 31st March deadline

View All
Tags:
90% mortgages
Barclays
new deals
rate cut