Buckinghamshire chops the cost of its mortgages

Buckinghamshire Building Society has cut rates by up to 0.30 percentage points across its mortgage range.

The lender has also made changes to the length of some of its products.

The mutual’s rate reductions are across a range of its mortgages, including buy-to-let, residential, later life, expat and holiday let products.

What’s new?

The new range includes a residential five-year fixed rate up to 90% of the property’s value that has been reduced from 5.05% to 4.99%.

There’s also a buy-to-let five-year fixed rate up to 80% of the property’s value that has been cut from 5.99% to 5.89%.

The lender’s Deposit Light three-year discount rate has changed to a five-year fixed rate at 5.79%, with dual physical valuation and desktop options.

It’s Non Standard Credit product has been repriced and changed from a two-year fixed term to a three-year fixed term in an effort to help applicants rebuild their credit profile.

The Society has also reduced its SVR by 0.20% to 8.59%.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “We are pleased to announce a comprehensive rate reduction across our product range, which further enhances the value we offer to intermediaries and their clients.

“Additionally, we have augmented several products designed to offer more options to borrowers, across a range of mortgage niches.”