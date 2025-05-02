Menu

Editor's Pick

Coventry cuts the cost of fixed rate mortgages

Coventry cuts the cost of fixed rate mortgages
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
02/05/2025
Updated:
02/05/2025
Coventry for intermediaries has announced it has reduced a selection of its fixed rates.

The broker-facing arm of Coventry Building Society has cut selected fixed rates, with lower options on offer to both new and existing customers.

Residential, buy-to-let, and the lender’s newly launched limited company buy-to-let rates are all seeing a reduction.

What’s new?

The lender has a 3.96% two-year fixed rate up to 65% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee, available for residential purchases.

There’s also a 4.29% five-year fixed rate up to 65% loan-to-value (LTV), with a £1,999 fee. This is available for buy to let remortgages with the option to have £350 cashback or use the Remortgage Transfer Service.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re starting to see more rates dip below 4%, which is a positive sign for homebuyers and a welcome shift for brokers supporting them.

Sponsored

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

“In line with favourable swap moves, we’ve reduced rates across our residential, buy-to-let and limited company buy-to-let ranges to help brokers offer competitive options in a gradually improving market.”

Related
View All

Editor's Pick

bank of england

Mortgage purchase approvals fall for third month in a row

Editor's Pick

More than two million UK mortgage holders don’t have financial safety net

30/04/2025

Editor's Pick

an image of the word 'sold' underneath a roof to denote a story about sales agreed

Property sales rocketed in March ahead of stamp duty deadline

Editor's Pick

houses

House prices fell 0.6% in April

View All
Tags:
Coventry Building Society
coventry for intermediaries
fixed rates
rate cuts

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www-yourmortgage-co-uk.www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/