Coventry cuts the cost of fixed rate mortgages

Coventry for intermediaries has announced it has reduced a selection of its fixed rates.

The broker-facing arm of Coventry Building Society has cut selected fixed rates, with lower options on offer to both new and existing customers.

Residential, buy-to-let, and the lender’s newly launched limited company buy-to-let rates are all seeing a reduction.

What’s new?

The lender has a 3.96% two-year fixed rate up to 65% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee, available for residential purchases.

There’s also a 4.29% five-year fixed rate up to 65% loan-to-value (LTV), with a £1,999 fee. This is available for buy to let remortgages with the option to have £350 cashback or use the Remortgage Transfer Service.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re starting to see more rates dip below 4%, which is a positive sign for homebuyers and a welcome shift for brokers supporting them.

“In line with favourable swap moves, we’ve reduced rates across our residential, buy-to-let and limited company buy-to-let ranges to help brokers offer competitive options in a gradually improving market.”