Coventry for intermediaries cuts all fixed rates

Christina Hoghton
06/12/2024
06/12/2024
Coventry for intermediaries has reduced all its fixed rates, with lower priced options available for new and existing customers.

The broker facing arm of Coventry Building Society has cut the cost of its fixed rate mortgages as we approach the end of 2024.

The lender’s residential rates have been reduced by up to 26 basis points and buy-to-let rates have cut by up to 25 basis points.

Highlights of the new range include a 4.59% two-year fixed rate up to 65% of the property’s value, without a product fee, available for residential purchases, and a 4.67% five-year fixed buy-to-let rate up to 75% of the property’s value, without a product fee.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Even though we’re getting to the end of the year interest from borrowers remains busy.

“New and existing borrowers are keen to plan ahead, so we want to support brokers by offering products which will help their clients get into the best position for 2025.”

