Damp and asbestos are top issues missed by buyers skipping home surveys

Damp and asbestos are the most common property issues missed by homebuyers opting to not have home surveys.

Data from Legal & General Surveying Services, which interviewed 36 surveyors, shows that the most common issues that get missed by buyers forgoing a home survey are damp at 22%, asbestos at 18% and lack of building regulation approval for alterations and extensions at 12%.

These can not only cost homeowners thousands of pounds in unforeseen repairs, but also risk their health.

Around 14% of those surveyed said homebuyers skipped a home survey due to the perceived cost.

A Level Two survey costs around £400, but the cost of fixing rising damp and applying dampness treatment can be an average of £2,750 depending on severity.

The average asbestos treatment can be around £1,750 per square metre.

Over a quarter said they believe homebuyers skip home surveys as they do not fully understand their value, and 14% are not aware that they need one or believe a lender valuation is sufficient.

However, more than two-thirds said they were confident that homebuyers would act upon recommendations in a home survey.

Malcolm Webb, risk director at Legal & General Surveying Services, said: “Buying a home is typically the largest purchase a person will make in their lifetime, so it’s essential to ensure that the property is in good condition.

“It’s only natural that a homebuyer will look to reduce costs whenever possible, but skipping a home survey is often a false economy. Issues like damp and asbestos not only bite into your wallet, but they can also have a significant impact on your health.”

He continued: “We found that those who do commission a home survey overwhelmingly value the insights and peace of mind provided. Any issues identified through a survey can also be reflected in the final purchase price if both parties agree to negotiate on the basis of expected repair costs.

“The issue isn’t with having a survey – it’s that many customers aren’t aware of the difference between a home survey and a lender valuation. Many lender valuations are now completed remotely, facilitated by sophisticated technologies like automated valuation models or desktop valuations, allowing surveyors to conduct their assessments without stepping foot inside a property.

“More needs to be done to clarify the importance of surveys and how they can safeguard buyers; we all have a role to play in improving consumer education, and brokers can play their part by highlighting the importance of home surveys when advising buyers.”