Dudley Building Society launches new range of five-year fixed mortgages

Dudley Building Society has announced the launch of a range of new five-year fixed-rate mortgage products.

The products are tailored to meet the diverse needs of a wide range of borrowers, including homebuyers, expats, landlords, and holiday let owners.

What’s new?

The residential five-year fixed rate of 5.28% is available up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV) and rises to 5.34% for loans up to 90% LTV.

Both come with a £999 arrangement fee.

Expats pay 5.44% for a five-year fixed rate up to 75% LTV and 5.49% up to 85% LTV, with an arrangement fee of £1,999.

The buy-to-let and holiday let five-year fixed rate is 5.38% for loans up to 80% of the property’s value and has a £1,499 arrangement fee.

Sponsored

For expats, the equivalent buy-to-let and holiday let mortgages rise to 5.64% with a £1,999 arrangement fee.

Robert Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “Our new five-year fixed-rate products reflect our understanding of the market and the diverse needs of today’s borrowers.

“We’re helping first-time buyers and those with smaller deposits by offering up to 90% LTV on residential mortgages, and for expat borrowers, we provide the opportunity to invest with minimal upfront capital, whether for residential or buy-to-let purposes.

“These products, combined with our commitment to maintaining high service levels and a manual underwriting process, will continue to support brokers and their clients as they seek competitive and reliable mortgage options.”