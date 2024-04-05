Easter saw selling boom with surge in new listings

Maundy Thursday (28th March) was the biggest day so far this year for the number of new sellers coming to market.

According to Rightmove, it was also the third biggest day for new listings since August 2020, with Boxing Day in 2022 and 2023 being the only days with more properties coming to market in one day.

There were 45 per cent more homes added to the property portal on Thursday 28th March than the previous Thursday, as people got their homes on the market to capture the attention of buyers across the Easter weekend.

Asking prices are up by 0.8 per cent over the past year, currently standing at £368,118 across Great Britain.

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “It’s still a price sensitive market, so while the uptick in activity we’ve seen over the past few months is a positive sign, sellers still need to heed the advice from their agent on pricing competitively to help secure a successful sale.”

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, added: “A strong housing market is always a key indication of wider economic health, and it is extremely positive to see such upbeat figures. The last few years have proven challenging with people taking an extremely cautious approach to the housing market.

“It’s encouraging to now see people once again finding the confidence and affordability to power their next move, especially with inflation now heading back down and anticipated interest rate cuts widely expected soon too.”