Government confirms crackdown on long-term empty homes

The Government has confirmed that its strengthened 100% council tax premium on long-term empty homes will come into force on 1 April.

It said that councils will be able to spend the money earned from the premium from the next financial year.

The new rules, which double council tax on long-term empty properties, are intended to support local people in areas where high numbers of empty homes are preventing them from finding affordable housing.

12-month rule

The rules will now apply when a property has been empty for 12 months, rather than the current two years.

Councils will be given new powers to introduce the tax premium on second homes in their area from next year, potentially bringing in millions more for public services, said the Department for Levelling Up.

It also confirmed the exceptions, which it said will ensure the changes are fair to homeowners. These will apply to empty properties that are uninhabitable due to extensive renovation, second homes that are not available for use year-round due to planning restrictions, or for up to a year on homes that have been inherited to prevent families who are grieving from having to pay.

Simon Hoare, minister for local government, said: “Long-term empty properties are shutting local families and young people out of the housing market, as they are being denied the opportunity to rent or buy in their own community.

“So, we are taking action as part of our long-term plan for housing. That means delivering more of the right homes in the right places and giving councils more powers to help give local people the homes they need.”

