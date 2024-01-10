Halifax has chopped its rates by 0.45 percentage points, on top of recent cuts.

The lender has lowered two and five-year fixed rates for homebuyers and movers by up to 0.45 percentage points, bringing some deals under five per cent.

The move follows large cuts to its mortgage rates of up to 0.92 percentage points last week.

Its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) has now fallen from 4.62 per cent to 4.29 per cent this week.

At 80 per cent LTV, the cut is from five per cent to 4.57 per cent and at 85 per cent the fall is from 5.02 per cent to 4.57 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.34 percentage points to 5.51 per cent.

Within five-year fixed rates, its deal at 80 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.37 percentage points to 4.18 per cent and at 85 per cent LTV the rate has gone from 4.57 per cent to 4.18 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.35 percentage points to five per cent.

All the products above have a £999 fee.

Amanda Bryden, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank, said: “There is increasing confidence in the market and rates are falling. These cuts will be a boost to anyone looking to get on or move up the housing ladder.”

Other high street lenders, like HSBC, Natwest, TSB, Santander and Barclays have also lowered their rates in recent days.

Building societies, smaller banks and specialist lenders have also joined the rate cutting wave as swap rates, which dictate mortgage pricing, started to fall at the end of last year.