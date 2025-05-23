Homebuyers paid £1.3bn in stamp duty in April

Homebuyers paid £1.3bn in stamp duty since the tax hike in April, a £102m decrease from March, according to Coventry Building Society.

This was the first month since the nil-rate thresholds dropped from £250,000 to £125,000.

The mutual’s analysis of latest HMRC statistics showed that April is still the second highest month for stamp duty receipts this year, with buyers paying £848m and £1.1bn in January and February.

It highlights that, despite a dip in sales after the March rush to beat the deadline, homebuyers are still contributing huge sums in property tax.

With the nil-rate threshold now halved, individual tax bills have climbed – with the bill on average priced home rising from £2,282 to £4,782.

Frozen thresholds

The current stamp duty thresholds are the same as those introduced in 2014, where the average home in England cost £191,986, said Coventry Building Society.

House prices have risen by more than 50% since then, but thresholds have stayed frozen – meaning far more buyers are going to be dragged into higher tax bands.

Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “March saw a rush of buyers racing to complete before the threshold changes, yet in April buyers still paid a staggering amount in property tax. Some of this could be from a lag of payments, but it also shows how much buyers are being squeezed, which brings a worry of long-term strain on the market.

“When you’re juggling deposits, legal fees and moving costs, adding thousands of pounds in tax can push a move out of reach. It risks freezing people out of the market altogether – especially in higher priced areas where even modest homes now carry a hefty tax bill.”