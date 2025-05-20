Homes England beats building targets

New figures show that Homes England surpassed its 2024/2025 annual targets, set by the government, for the number of new homes started, the number of new homes completed, and the number of potential homes unlocked.

The organisation noted that this work is ‘key to supporting the government in delivering 1.5 million homes this parliament’.

Homes England, in partnership with hundreds of local, regional and national organisations to catalyse housing, regeneration and place-making across the country, has:

• enabled the completion of more than 36,000 homes, up 14% from 2023/24

• facilitated the start of construction for an additional 38,000 homes, up 6% on 2023/24

• unlocked land that is capable of delivering 79,000 further homes, significantly up from 2023/24.

‘Every penny spent’

The Agency is on track to ensure every penny of the 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme is spent, including recent government top-ups, with numerous projects supported including Union Village in Middlesbrough.

It is collaborating with both the private and public sector, including the affordable-housing, low carbon focused HABIKO housing innovation partnership with Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) and Muse, and master developer joint venture with Oaktree Capital Management and Greycoat Real Estate.

And Homes England is working to diversify the housing market and back SME homebuilders, including creating new, quality homes through the Home Building Fund.

Matthew Pennycook, minister of state for housing and planning, said: “Homes England is playing a crucial role in supporting the government’s Plan for Change to build 1.5 million new homes and deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.

“Last year I set out ambitious priorities for Homes England and I am pleased that the Agency has exceeded key housebuilding targets to ramp up the delivery of new homes and place-based regeneration. This is alongside backing SME housebuilders and bolstering the government’s wider devolution agenda to unlock much-needed housing and growth.”

Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, added: “I’m proud to see the hard work of the Agency reflected in our 2024/25 performance figures. The team’s passion for housebuilding and regeneration remains its greatest strength, and I’m pleased to see this so clearly demonstrated in these results”