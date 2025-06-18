House prices dipped to £265k in April

House prices in the UK fell by 2.7% from March to April to an average of £265,497. This was down from a 0.5% month-on-month rise previously, government data showed.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that annually, house prices in the UK had risen by 3.5% in the 12 months to April and were around £9,000 higher than in 2024.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that annually, house prices in the UK had risen by 3.5% in the 12 months to April and were around £9,000 higher than in 2024.

Regional changes in house prices

The largest monthly increase was seen in Scotland, at 2.1% to £191,061, which also represented a 5.8% yearly uplift.

In Wales, there was a minor 0.3% rise in house prices month-on-month to an average of £210,077. Compared to a year earlier, values were 5.3% higher.

Northern Ireland reported a 1% monthly increase in average house prices, at £185,037 in April. Annually, this was a notable 9.5% higher.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

England was the only country to report a decline in average house prices, with a 3.7% monthly fall to £286,327. Meanwhile, this represented a 3% increase on the same period a year earlier.

Prices fall across all English regions except London

Within England, London was the only region to show a monthly rise in average house prices, up 2.6% to £566,614. Values were also 3.3% up on last year.

The biggest month-on-month decline in house prices was seen in the North East, with an 8.1% fall to £156,010. Annually, this showed a 6.4% increase.

This was followed by the North West, where house prices slipped by 6.4% from March to April to an average of £204,760. Compared to last year, however, values were 3.1% up.

Yorkshire and the Humber also witnessed a notable decrease in average house prices, with a 6.1% fall to £199,642. However, this was 4% higher than the same month a year ago.

Detached and new-build homes rise in value

Looking at different property types, the average price of a semi-detached home was 5.1% higher than the year prior at £269,417, while detached homes were 5% pricier at £436,480.

The price of a terraced home was 2.8% more at £219,831, while flats and maisonettes saw a marginal 0.6% growth to £195,016.

The price of a new-build home came to £406,407 in April, 11.1% higher than the month before and 25.7% up annually. Meanwhile, the value of existing resold homes rose by just 0.1% month-on-month to £261,953. Annually, this was 4.2% higher than the same month in 2024.

First-time buyers paid an average of £233,452 for their homes in April, a 3.6% fall from March. Annually, this was 3.1% higher.

Former homeowners paid 1.7% less than in March at £328,300, which was also 3.9% up on last year.