How to boost your home’s value on a budget

Increasing the value of your property with home improvements can be expensive, but it doesn’t need to be.

With a bit of creativity, you can make your home more appealing to buyers and potentially sell it for a higher price, according to Jones Whyte.

The property solicitors have published their top tips on how to increase your property value without overspending by enhancing the overall appearance, functionality, and efficiency of your home.

Here’s what they said:

1. Maintain your property’s exterior

First impressions matter and improving the exterior of your home is one of the most cost-effective ways to boost its value. Easy ways to do this include cleaning and maintaining the garden by mowing the grass, trimming hedges and removing weeds.

A fresh coat of paint on the front door is also a cheap yet effective way of making your home look more appealing. Whether you choose a bold colour to catch potential buyers’ eyes, or a neutral shade for a more traditional look, this can be done for as little as £50 if you do it yourself.

Outdoor lighting can make all the difference. Replacing outdated fixtures with modern, energy-efficient ones, or add solar-powered lights to your pathway. Exterior lights help a home look cosier and more inviting and you can find exterior lights for as little as £15.

2. Make small, smart upgrades

You don’t need to pay for major renovations to make a difference. Small upgrades can help your home look more modern on a budget. In the kitchen, consider giving the cupboards a coat of paint, or even replacing their handles. Installing a new backsplash can also contribute to giving the kitchen a fresh new look.

In the bathroom, replace old lighting fixtures, re-caulk the bath or add a new shower curtain and rug. A clean, updated bathroom is always a huge selling point for any property and these small upgrades can have a big impact.

3. Focus on energy efficiency

Energy-efficient homes are increasingly attractive to buyers due to potential long-term savings. According to a report by OVO Energy, 35% of prospective buyers are more likely to make an offer on a home with eco-minded installations.

Easy ways to increase your property’s energy efficiency include replacing iridescent light bulbs with LEDs, installing a smart thermostat, and sealing any gaps around windows or doors to improve insulation.

If your budget is slightly higher, consider investing in extra insulation or a more efficient heating system. On average, a new boiler costs £3,250, however, having one can increase your property value by 4%, according to GoCompare.

4. Add storage solutions

Incorporating storage solutions that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing can impress potential buyers.

This can be done on a budget by installing shelves in small spaces and taking advantage of vertical space in smaller rooms by using taller bookshelves and storage units.

With a slightly higher budget, you can add built-in furniture and storage around the house, starting from a few hundred pounds. By making use of every corner of your home, you can create a modern and less cluttered feel that will appeal to buyers.

5. Home staging

Home staging is an effective way of presenting a property to appeal to a wide audience of potential buyers, and there are many budget-friendly ways it can be done.

When arranging your furniture, try to create a spacious, open feel that highlights the property’s best features to make it easier for others to envision living in the space.

A fresh coat of a neutral-coloured paint is a great way to stage your home. By avoiding any bright colours or patterns, you can appeal to a much wider audience.

Adding subtle accessories such as artwork or greenery will add warmth and style to your home and by keeping it simple and cohesive, you can increase appeal without overwhelming the space.

Nick Hay, partner at Jones Whyte, said: “Improving your property value doesn’t necessarily require a large budget. By focusing on these cost-effective tips and tricks, you can make your home more attractive to buyers and potentially sell it for a higher price.

“The key is to think like a buyer and make improvements that you would look for when buying a house for yourself. By doing this, you can create a welcoming and appealing home that buyers can easily envision as their own.

“Hopefully, these small but impactful suggestions will help those looking to sell their house, or even just help people make their home feel more modern and stylish on a lower budget.”