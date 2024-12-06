Mortgage rates largely steady, but the cost of low deposit deals inches up

There was no change to mortgage rates over the last week, which remain lower than this time last year.

That’s according to Rightmove, which said average rates for two-year and five-year fixed-rate mortgages have both stayed the same in the last week.

The average two-year fixed rate is 5.09%, which is down by 0.44 percentage points over the last year.

The lowest two-year fixed rate this week is also unchanged, at 4.22%.

It’s a similar picture with five-year fixed rates, which have held firm at 4.86% in the last week. However they are still down 0.26 percentage points in the last year, said Rightmove.

The lowest five-year fixed rate is also unchanged, at 4.14%.

Low-deposit mortgages

The property portal noted that costs are still down annually for typical first-time buyers.

It said the current average asking price of a typical first-time buyer property is £225,340. For someone taking out an average five-year fixed, 85% LTV mortgage, the average monthly mortgage repayment on this type of home is now £1,104 per month if repaying over 25 years, compared with £1,138 per month a year ago (when the average first-time buyer property asking price was £223,426).

Borrowers with a small 5% deposit have seen a small rise of 0.05 percentage points in two-year fixed rates over the past week. A mortgage up to 95% of the property’s value is now 5.70%, down 0.25 percentage points year-on-year.