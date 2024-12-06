Menu

Mortgage rates largely steady, but the cost of low deposit deals inches up

Christina Hoghton
06/12/2024
06/12/2024
There was no change to mortgage rates over the last week, which remain lower than this time last year.

That’s according to Rightmove, which said average rates for two-year and five-year fixed-rate mortgages have both stayed the same in the last week.

The average two-year fixed rate is 5.09%, which is down by 0.44 percentage points over the last year.

The lowest two-year fixed rate this week is also unchanged, at 4.22%.

It’s a similar picture with five-year fixed rates, which have held firm at 4.86% in the last week. However they are still down 0.26 percentage points in the last year, said Rightmove.

The lowest five-year fixed rate is also unchanged, at 4.14%.

Low-deposit mortgages

The property portal noted that costs are still down annually for typical first-time buyers.

It said the current average asking price of a typical first-time buyer property is £225,340. For someone taking out an average five-year fixed, 85% LTV mortgage, the average monthly mortgage repayment on this type of home is now £1,104 per month if repaying over 25 years, compared with £1,138 per month a year ago (when the average first-time buyer property asking price was £223,426).

Borrowers with a small 5% deposit have seen a small rise of 0.05 percentage points in two-year fixed rates over the past week. A mortgage up to 95% of the property’s value is now 5.70%, down 0.25 percentage points year-on-year.

