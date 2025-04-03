New guide released to help consumers understand residential retrofitting

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has published a free guide to retrofitting homes.

The organisation said there was a growing public interest in improving the energy efficiency of homes to cut down costs. It said this was also crucial in transitioning the UK into a net zero country.

RICS said that according to the Climate Change Committee, residential retrofits needed to increase to a rate of 500,000 each year from 2025 and one million per year by 2030 to meet the government’s target.

In March last year, RICS launched its first residential retrofit standard, which included rules for professionals working on retrofit projects. It said this new guide would be catered to consumers.

It includes information on heating, appliances, insulation, ventilation, and energy performance ratings.

The guide’s publication was overseen by the RICS Residential Professional Property Group Panel (RPPGP), with contributions from Professor Richard Fitton of the University of Salford.

Emma Fletcher MRICS, chair of the RICS RPPGP, said she was delighted to support the release of the guide helping people who owned or occupied a home.

She added: “This guide was prepared by surveying professionals who, whilst having a deep understanding of the technology and data, have managed to translate their learning into simple measures on how to occupy our homes more efficiently, alongside helpful signposting to where guidance and funding may be available.

“The need for retrofit is evolving quickly and this guide is one to bookmark as this sector continues to mature.”