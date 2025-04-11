New market-leading three year fixed rate launched at 4.02%

The exclusive remortgage rates are available from 4.02%, which the mortgage broker said undercuts two-year deals and many five-year fixes.
L&C added that deals ‘offer a middle ground between two- and five-year rates’, making them ideal for undecided borrowers who are unsure as to whether to lock in over the short or medium term.
The mortgages will only be available through L&C, which is the UK’s largest fee-free mortgage broker.
They also come with the incentives of a free valuation and help with basic legal costs or a £250 cashback.
David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages said: “Volatility in global markets has opened the opportunity for lenders to cut fixed rates. Whilst some positive moves have been made for purchase borrowers these deals provide a sharply priced rate for those coming to the end of a current deal.
“Three-year rates are often overlooked but offer a good middle ground for those wracked with indecision over how long to fix. That doesn’t have to come at a compromise on rate and this is a chance of a longer period of certainty at a rate that beats shorter- and longer-term deals alike.”