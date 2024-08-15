Official: UK house prices rise by an average of £8,000 in a year

Average UK house price annual inflation was 2.7% in the 12 months to June 2024, taking the average house price to £288,000 in June.

That’s equivalent to an £8,000 increase in prices over the last 12 months, according to the latest data from HM Land Registry.

It added that average UK house prices increased by 0.5% between May 2024 and June 2024.

Nations and regions

Average house prices in the year to June increased in England to £305,000 (up 2.4%), in Wales to £216,000 (up 1.8%) and in Scotland to £192,000 (up 4.3%).

The average house price increased to £185,000 in Northern Ireland (up 6.4%) in the year to Q2 (April to June) 2024.

Nathan Emerson, CEO at Propertymark, said: “It is positive to witness further growth within the housing market despite some of the uncertainties consumers have faced this year.

“Across the coming months, we should start to see a greater level of affordability and confidence return, as the rate of inflation remains within the initially targeted range and with interest rates now taking their first steps to a controlled pathway downwards.

“It is essential we start to see the pledge of near[ly] two million homes promised by the UK Government across the next five years turn into a firm reality.”