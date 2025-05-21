Menu

Official: UK house prices rose 6.4% in year to March

21/05/2025
21/05/2025
The average price of a property in the UK was £271,000, 6.4% higher than a year earlier, and 1.1% higher than in February.

That’s according to the official UK House Price Index (UK HPI) from HM Land Registry.

It noted that average house prices in the 12 months to March 2025 increased in England to £296,000 (6.7%), in Wales to £208,000 (3.6%) and in Scotland to £186,000 (4.6%). The average house price increased in the year to Q1 (Jan to Mar) 2025 to £185,000 in Northern Ireland (9.5%).

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter, said: “The government’s UK house price index is a lagging indicator, but it paints a very similar picture to those already provided by mortgage lenders in that the rush to buy caused by the stamp duty changes in April resulted in a marked uptick in house prices.

“Those in the North East saw the greatest rise in house prices, with a jump of 4.2% on a monthly basis, while London was the only the region that saw a decrease in house prices with a fall of 0.3%.”

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom bank, added: “The Stamp Duty deadline has clearly played a big role in the heightened level of house price growth we have seen in recent months. Housebuyers understandably were likely desperate to get deals completed before the end of the Stamp Duty holiday, with Propertymark noting a sharp jump in the number of prospective buyers registering with estate agents. Vendors have been able to take advantage, and maximise the sale price.

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

“It would be a mistake to assume that the Stamp Duty regime returning to its previous levels will result in a drop in house prices, however. Lenders have been incredibly active in reducing rates, even before last week’s Base Rate reduction, with Moneyfacts data showing that the average two-year fixed rate is now at its lowest level since September 2022, before the mini-Budget. Coupled with product choice reaching its highest point since October 2007, the range of attractively-priced options will mean plenty of buyers are confident about proceeding with a transaction.”

