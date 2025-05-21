Official: UK house prices rose 6.4% in year to March

The average price of a property in the UK was £271,000, 6.4% higher than a year earlier, and 1.1% higher than in February.

That’s according to the official UK House Price Index (UK HPI) from HM Land Registry.

It noted that average house prices in the 12 months to March 2025 increased in England to £296,000 (6.7%), in Wales to £208,000 (3.6%) and in Scotland to £186,000 (4.6%). The average house price increased in the year to Q1 (Jan to Mar) 2025 to £185,000 in Northern Ireland (9.5%).

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter, said: “The government’s UK house price index is a lagging indicator, but it paints a very similar picture to those already provided by mortgage lenders in that the rush to buy caused by the stamp duty changes in April resulted in a marked uptick in house prices.

“Those in the North East saw the greatest rise in house prices, with a jump of 4.2% on a monthly basis, while London was the only the region that saw a decrease in house prices with a fall of 0.3%.”