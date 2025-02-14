One in five Brits say they could fall in love with a house they've never seen

Could you fall in love with a home without seeing it?

According to research from Rightmove, one in five Brits admit they could fall in love with a home without ever seeing it.

In a survey of more than 1,000 people, 22% said it was likely they’d be able to fall in love with a home based solely on a well written description or a floorplan, but without physically viewing it, or even seeing any photos.

Despite saying they could fall in love with a home, far fewer people were open to going all the way through with a property purchase blindly.

Just 3% of respondents said they’d be comfortable buying a property without viewing it or seeing photos and only reading a well-written description.

Picture perfect

The responses back up Rightmove’s own data on the importance of great property imagery.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Listings that have more than five photos included sell four days faster than those that don’t on average. Plus, agents that prioritise making sure a floorplan is included are typically met with a 10% increase in interested buyers, compared with those that don’t.

Steve Pimblett, chief data officer at Rightmove, said, “Is property love blind? Probably not, but the one in five who think they could fall in love with a home based on words rather than images highlight the power of a well-written property listing, which captures the information that buyers are looking for.

“Great images can set a property listing apart from the competition, capturing a home in all its glory and captivating the imagination of someone thinking of living there.”