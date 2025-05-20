Over 100,000 houses see price reductions in April in lead-up to stamp duty changes

Some 104,794 houses saw a price reduction in April, making up nearly a third of house price reductions so far this year, data shows.

According to data from TwentyEA, this is higher than all prior Aprils going back to 2019. The number of house price reductions has varied, but has been climbing since 2022.

Time period House price reductions April 2019 77,290 April 2020 7,837 April 2021 51,376 April 2022 40,197 April 2023 74,170 April 2024 90,172 April 2025 104,794

The report said the number of house price reductions so far this year is estimated at 388,000. This is currently tracking at around 20.6% higher than the same period last year, the firm said.

The report added that so far this year, around 38% of concluded listings had at least one price reduction, which is in line with last year’s figure of 38.4%.

TwentyEA said the price reduction rate has reduced in all price bands barring £1m-plus properties, where the reduction rate has grown by two percentage points.

The report noted that price reduction rates have fallen everywhere in the UK except for Inner London and the South West, where there have been increases of 1.4 and 0.6 percentage points.

The South East has the largest percentage of price reductions, with 42.1% of all properties recording at least one price reduction.

Looking at the volume of price reductions versus the number of new instructions, this gives a “proxy” for the percentage of properties likely to have their prices reduced.

In April, this figure was 65%, which is higher than any previous April going back to 2019.

TwentyEA said that while reductions weren’t necessarily applied to April’s new instructions, the ratio shows the “scale of reductions relative to overall market activity”.

Katy Billany, executive director of TwentyCi, said: “While price reductions have been an ongoing trend, it’s particularly notable how many were recorded in April, coinciding with the end of the reduced stamp duty rate on 31 March.

“We’ll be closely monitoring whether this regulatory change leads to further reductions and a broader cooling of the market. So far this year, however, demand has remained strong. Over 437,000 sales have been agreed – 7.1% higher than in 2024 – marking the highest demand level since 2022.”

She continued: “The strongest growth in demand has been seen in the North West (12%) and Wales (10%), with year-on-year increases across all price bands. The highest growth was in the £350k-1m range (10.8%), followed by £200k-350k (9.2%).”