Over 20,000 home moves expected at end of August on busiest day of the year

Some 20,207 home moves are predicted to occur on 30 August, four times more than the average, a report has found.

According to research from HomeOwners Alliance and Reallymoving, which analysed over 650,000 removal quotes, August has been the most popular month for home moves in the last 12 years, making up 12% of moves.

This was followed by September and July with 10% each. Almost a third of moves happen in the late summer or early autumn.

January and February were the least popular at around 6%.

The report found that there are around 1.9 million home moves per year in the UK, which is over 5,000 per day.

The data shows that 30 August will be the most popular day to move, and around 220,000 home moves are expected in August.

Looking at days of the week, over 550,000 people move on Fridays over the course of the year.

The report also stated that only a fifth of removal companies will offer mid-week deals and negotiate a price to encourage people to move at less busy periods.

HomeOwners Alliance said that to avoid moving delays, homemovers could suggest alternative days of the week, get quotes early for busy periods or choose a removal firm they trust.

Moving on busiest day ‘will mean more competition for services’

Paula Higgins, HomeOwners Alliance’s chief executive, said: “We’ve been tracking this trend for over 12 years and were a little surprised to find that this year, we think homeowners are still favouring the end of August weekend to move, despite it not being a bank holiday this year.

“Conveyancers will be super busy, so homemovers need to make sure they understand the process and what happens on the day of completion. Ensure everyone up and down the chain aims to complete and have keys released by 1pm so you have enough time to get moved.

“Without the extra day off work to get the unpacking done, homeowners will want to read our moving house checklist that sets out what to do before you move, between exchange and completion and on moving day itself, to help things run smoothly.”

Rob Houghton, CEO of Reallymoving, added: “Moving on the busiest day of the year will mean more competition for services, so ensure you’re well-prepared and everyone in the chain knows you’re working towards that date.

“People often leave removals to last, but it’s advisable to book well in advance and ask them to come to your house to assess the volume of your belongings, to ensure you have the right-sized van and moving team on the day. You won’t be able to confirm the booking until you’ve exchanged contracts, but keeping in regular contact with them will give you the best chance of securing your first choice removals team.”

