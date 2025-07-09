Paragon Bank launches 3.45% limited edition buy-to-let mortgage

Paragon Bank has introduced 'market-leading' limited edition two-year buy-to-let products.

The fixed-rates come with rates starting at just 3.45% (for properties rated A to C) with a 4% product fee.

The finance is available at up to 70% loan-to-value (LTV) for purchasing or remortgaging single self-contained (SSC) properties, for which Paragon has also removed the application fee.

Interest Coverage Ratios (ICRs) are calculated at 5.5%.

Paragon is also offering an equivalent product for purchasing or remortgaging Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs), with rates priced at 3.80% and stressed at 5.80%.

Customers can benefit from £500 cashback on completion, as well as free mortgage valuations.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

James Harrison, Paragon Bank Mortgages product manager, said: “With the economy settling a little following recent disruption, swap rates have gradually reduced, enabling us to lower rates for landlord customers.

“It’s fantastic to be able to offer some market-leading rates on two-year fixed deals, which brokers tell us are a popular option currently. Removing the application fee on our SSC products and offering cashback and free mortgage valuations also provides landlords with some attractive options.“

Harrison added: “This week we announced a streamlined process for landlords with up to 15 properties, made possible by the launch of our bespoke mortgage application platform, requesting fewer supporting documents and speeding up application time. It’s a significant change and means a broader spectrum of brokers and landlords are able to benefit from these competitive products.”