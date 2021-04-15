Editors Pick
Revealed: London’s most family-friendly boroughs for homebuyers
Searches for ‘property to buy in London‘ have increased by almost 141% and ‘apartments to rent in London‘ have also shot up by 163% in the last month, as people investigate their options in the capital, said Douglas & Gordon.
The estate agent also found that searches for ‘houses for sale in London‘ have increased by almost 5% in the last year.
In response to the increase interest, it has compiled a list of some of the most family-friendly parts of the capital, according to average house prices, number of schools and green space.
Each area also falls into an average or low crime level area, which means fewer than 200 petty crimes per 1,000 residents in 12 months.
Family-friendly London hotspots
Below are some of the best places for families to buy a home in the capital, according to Douglas & Gordon.
But how much will a three-bed semi set them back?
Chelsea
Average property price (three-bedroom): £2.75m
Number of parks and green spaces: 23
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 13
Fulham
Average property price (three-bedroom): £961k
Number of parks and green spaces: 14
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 16
Battersea
Average property price (three-bedroom): £875k
Number of parks and green spaces: 14
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 19
Hammersmith
Average property price (three-bedroom): £1.17m
Number of parks and green spaces: 14
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 24
Notting Hill
Average property price (three-bedroom): £1.99m
Number of parks and green spaces: 11
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 29
Putney
Average property price (three-bedroom): £743k
Number of parks and green spaces: 20
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 15
Queens Park
Average property price (three-bedroom): £827k
Number of parks and green spaces: 8
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 10
Clapham
Average property price (three-bedroom): £805k
Number of parks and green spaces: 8
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 18
Balham
Average property price (three-bedroom): £786k
Number of parks and green spaces: 3
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 19
Kensal Rise
Average property price (three-bedroom): £786k
Number of parks and green spaces: 7
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 14
Earlsfield
Average property price (three-bedroom): £766k
Number of parks and green spaces: 2
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 9
Southfields
Average property price (three-bedroom): £734k
Number of parks and green spaces: 4
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 9Southfields
Streatham
Average property price (three-bedroom): £575k
Number of parks and green spaces: 17
Primary schools within a 20 min drive: 8