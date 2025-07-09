Menu

Skipton chops 114 mortgage rates

Christina Hoghton
09/07/2025
09/07/2025
Skipton Building Society has announced reductions across its mortgage product range.

The changes, which apply across the lender’s entire fixed rate residential range, will benefit both new customers and existing borrowers and are available on purchases and remortgages.

Key changes include:

  • Rate reductions across the entire fixed residential range, for both new business and existing customers
  • Withdrawal of the lender’s First Time Buyer Cashback specific range.

A total of 114 residential fixed purchase products will see rate reductions, with the biggest reduction of 0.27 percentage points.

Some examples of reduced products include:

  • Two-year fixed purchase 95% LTV with £495 fee now at 4.99% (was 5.26%)
  • Five-year fixed purchase 85% LTV with £0 fee and £500 cashback now at 4.60% (was 4.87%)
  • Five-year fixed purchase 85% LTV with a £1,295 fee now at 4.43% (was 4.70%)

Standout new products from the lender include:

  • Two-year fixed purchase 95% LTV with £495 fee now at 4.99% (was 5.26%)
  • Two-year fixed purchase 90% LTV with £0 fee now at 4.87% (was 5.07%).

