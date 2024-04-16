Revealed: The areas with the least energy-efficient homes

The Isles of Scilly in Cornwall have the least energy-efficient homes in England.

That’s according to a study by Enviro Homes Renewables, which analysed data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to find the percentage of homes in each local authority with an EPC of band C or above.

The data showed that, in 2022, just 14.09% of homes in the Isles of Scilly had an EPC band C or above, the lowest in England by nearly 10 percentage points.

In second place was Pendle in Lancashire. Based on the latest data, the area comes in with just 21.83% of homes having an EPC band C or above.

The South Essex area of Castle Point came in third. Just 24.84% of homes in the area have an EPC band C or above.

Fourth place on the list went to Burnley, while Hyndburn completed the top five.

Room for improvement

Below are the top 10 areas in England with the least energy-efficient homes, and the percentage of properties with a C rating or higher.

1. Isles of Scilly: 14.09%

2. Pendle: 21.83%

3. Castle Point: 24.84%

4. Burnley: 25.1%

5. Hyndburn: 25.38%

6. Staffordshire Moorlands: 25.58%

7. Blackpool: 26.46%

8. Barrow-in-Furness: 26.67%

9. Bradford: 28.63%

10. Calderdale: 29.46%

Ross Jones, director of Enviro Homes Renewables, said: “While there are many ways you can save money on energy for your home, having a low energy-efficiency rating can make this very difficult from the start, and costs will add up, and with the current cost of living, this can be a serious problem.

“However, if you live in one of these areas, you can improve your EPC rating by installing insulation, changing your lighting, replacing your boiler, and more.”

