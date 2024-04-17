Revealed: the most expensive streets in Britain

London dominates the list, with the most expensive street having an average house price that tops £9 million.

Buckingham Gate in Westminster is the most expensive street in the UK, with an average asking price of £9,633,333, according to Rightmove.

In second place is Vicarage Gate in Holland Park, with an average price tag of £6,332,000, while third most expensive is Park Road in St John’s Wood, with an average of £5,814,286.

Below are the top five most expensive streets:

1. Buckingham Gate, Westminster: £9,633,333

2. Vicarage Gate, Holland Park: £6,332,000

3. Park Road, St John’s Wood: £5,814,285

4. St John’s Wood Road, Maida Vale: £5,389,444

5. Cadogan Square, Knightsbridge: £4,834,500

Searches soar in prime central London

According to the property portal, sales searches for prestigious London boroughs are also up.

Mayfair has seen a jump of 35% in searches over the last year, St John’s Wood experienced a 15% lift and Holland Park saw a rise of 11% compared to last year.

Outside the capital

Old Avenue in Weybridge, Surrey, is the most expensive street to buy outside of London, with an average asking price of £2,633,333.

Next most expensive outside the capital is The Ridgeway in Cuffley, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, with an average asking price of £2,289,286, and in third place is Manor Road in Chigwell, Essex, where properties are currently £2,219,444.

Below are the five most expensive streets to buy outside of London:

1. Old Avenue, Weybridge, Surrey: £2,633,333

2. The Ridgeway, Cuffley, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire: £2,289,286

3. Manor Road, Chigwell, Essex: £2,219,444

4. Swithland Lane, Rothley, Leicester: £2,024,000

5. Norsey Road, Billericay, Essex: £1,800,000

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “London’s status as the hub of luxury property in the UK remains unchallenged, with Buckingham Gate in Westminster commanding the highest average asking price.

“Although the possibility of buying one of these homes is limited to a very lucky few, there’s clearly a fascination with these prestigious homes as we find they’re often among our most viewed properties on Rightmove.”