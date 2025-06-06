Revealed: the UK areas with largest levels of mortgage debt

South West London is the local authority with the most mortgage debt in the UK.

That’s according to bridging loan specialists bridgingfinancelondon.com, which analysed UK Finance data to investigate the UK local authorities with the highest levels of mortgage debt per household. The research analysed the approximate mortgage debt per household in local authorities across the UK. The ranking was calculated by dividing the total amount of outstanding loan payments by the number of households in each local authority. Kingston upon Thames was identified as the area with the second highest mortgage debt rate, with East Central London following in third. Bromley and Watford completed the top five.

Matthew Archer, MD of bridgingfinancelondon.com said: “Areas with higher house prices typically have higher levels of mortgage debt, because the amount you take out for your mortgage loan is directly tied to the cost of the house that you’re buying. Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards “Additionally, some areas may be more likely to have fixed mortgage rate deals, which ensure a consistent repayment rate, as opposed to variable rate deals that increase in interest, adding to the amount of debt a homeowner owes.

“Since mortgage expense correlates with local property value, London dominates the national ranking of areas with the most mortgage debt, occupying eight of the top 10 spots. The South East claims the other two, with St Albans and Slough ranking sixth and eighth, respectively. Harrogate is the highest-placing Northern city, sitting at number 37, whereas Edinburgh is the top city outside of England at number 43.