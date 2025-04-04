Menu

Skipton Building Society cuts the cost of 120 mortgages

Christina Hoghton
04/04/2025
04/04/2025
Skipton Building Society has announced it will be reducing rates across its entire fixed rate mortgage product range from Monday.

The rate cuts of up to 0.32 percentage points will take place across 124 of its fixed mortgage rates.

It is also offering £250 cashback residential products to its existing customer only range.

The biggest rate cut will be on the two-year fixed rate up to 90% of the property’s value, which is reduced by 0.29 percentage points to 5.06%, with a £495 fee.

There is also a fee-free 95% loan to value product at 5.35% and an option at 5.68% with £1,000 cashback.

Further cashback options include a two-year fixed rate up to 75% of the property’s value at 4.82%, with no product fee and £250 cashback.

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

For those with a smaller 15% deposit, the two-year fixed rate at 85% loan-to-value is 4.89% with a £495 product fee and £250 cashback.

Jen Lloyd, head of mortgage products at Skipton Building Society said: “I’m pleased to announce these latest changes to our mortgage range. With rate reductions across 124 products and the introduction of new cashback options, we hope to give borrowers more choice when it comes to finding a deal that is right for them, whether a first-time buyer, moving home, or remortgaging.”

The lender will also increase seven of its mortgage rates up to 0.13 percentage points across its five-year fixed purchase mortgages up to 95% loan to value.

