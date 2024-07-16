The Co-operative Bank cuts mortgage rates

The Co-operative Bank for Intermediaries has reduced its product switch and new business rates by up to 0.32 percentage points.

Within The Co-operative Bank’s new business range, rates for its residential two- and five-year fixed options will fall by around 0.32 percentage points, and buy-to-let (BTL) two- and five-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.05 percentage points.

The same changes have been made to its product switch range.

New deals

Pricing for residential new business fixed rates starts from 4.58% for a no-fee five-year fixed rate at 60% loan to value (LTV) and 5.14% for a fee-free two-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier.

Going up to the £999 fee option, a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV is 4.85%, while its five-year fixed rate equivalent is 4.38%.

On the BTL side, fee-free two-year fixed rates are priced from 5.18%, with its five-year fixed rate standing at 4.67%.

Going up to a £1,999 fee, two-year fixed rates start from 4.84% and its five-year fixed rate is 4.49%.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Mortgage Solutions, here.