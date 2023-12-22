The UK's most expensive streets revealed

London is home to the 10 most expensive streets, but where are the priciest postcodes outside the capital?

Grosvenor Square in Mayfair, London is now Britain’s most expensive street, according to Halifax.

The lender said that the UK’s 10 most expensive streets are, unsurprisingly, in the capital, costing an average of £14.5 million.

With the average UK house price now £283,615, the most expensive properties in the country are therefore almost 72 times pricier.

The most expensive street outside of the capital is East Road, in Weybridge, where an average home costs over £9 million.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “Buying any home is expensive and likely to be the biggest single purchase most people will ever make.

“Purchasing a property on one of Britain’s most expensive streets comes with a colossal price tag and it’ll be no surprise that house prices in London continue to dominate, with the top ten priciest streets to buy a home all in the capital. But the gap between the most expensive streets is vast, depending on the region you live in, with the average house price for the priciest properties in London topping £20million, compared to around £1.3m in the North East.

“Even in the most expensive region outside of London, the South East, the top 10 most expensive streets are, on average, £10 million cheaper than their London equivalents.”

Most expensive streets across the regions

North East

Ramside Park in Durham (£1,536,000) takes the top spot in the region for the second year running. Gubeon Wood, Morpeth (£1,491,000) remains in second place, followed by West Park Road in Sunderland, new in at third place (£1,297.000).

North West

Old Hall Road in Windermere (£4,015,000) is now the most expensive street in the North West and Withinlee Road in Macclesfield in second place (£3,567,000) with Barrow Lane in Altrincham taking the third spot (£2,914,000).

Yorkshire and the Humber

The most expensive street in the region is once again Manor House Lane, Leeds (£2,320,000), followed by Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate (£1,936,000), then Curly Hill, Ilkley (£1,662,000).

West Midlands

In the West Midlands, Wellesbourne Road in Stratford upon Avon is priciest, with houses costing an average £2,044,000. Kenilworth Close (£1,869,000) and Luttrell Road (£1,869,000) both in Sutton Coldfield are in second and third place in the region.

East Midlands

Croft Road in Nottingham (£1,694,000) is the most expensive street, followed by Warren Hill, Leicester (£1,615,000) and Melton Road, also in Nottingham (£1,600,000).

East of England

In the East, the top seven most expensive streets are all over £3 million. Woodlands Road in Cambridge (£3,832,000) is top, followed by Astons Road in Northwood (£3,760,000), then Newlands Avenue in Radlett (£3,606,000).

South East

East Road in Weybridge is the most expensive street in the region with an average house price of £9,010,000 – the highest outside of the capital. This is followed by Westbrook Hill in Godalming (£8,960,000) and West Drive, Virgina Water in third place (£8,813,000).

South West

Five of the top 10 most expensive streets in the South West are in Poole, Dorset with Lawrence Drive (£3,991,000) in first place and Mornish Road in second (£3,350,000). Charlton Park Gate in Cheltenham is in third place with an average house price of £3,063,000.

Wales

Benar Headland in Pwllheli is again the most expensive street in Wales with an average price of £1,345,000, followed by Hanley Cwrt in Usk (£1,342,000) and Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno (£1,153,000). In the Welsh capital of Cardiff, the most expensive street is the brand-new development of The Rise (£1,106,000).