What puts homebuyers off a property and what turns them on?

Which house features have the most curb appeal and can help to sell your home?

Selling a house isn’t easy, but you want to put your property in the best position possible to bag a buyer. Some things can be easily changed, such as decluttering your home.

But there are many features of a property that you can’t change, like the location.

Below is a list what puts buyers off and what turns them on, according to Clear Amber.

The specialist roofing, glazing and decking manufacturer surveyed 2,000 people to find out what they look for in a home, both inside and outside a property.

Here’s what they found:

What buyers really want

1. Location | 51.2%

The location of the property is the main selling point for potential buyers. Over half of the people surveyed said this was the most crucial factor when choosing their next home.

The location was most important to people between 55 and 64, where 62.8% answered that they had this at the top of their priorities.

2. Price | 19.1%

Property price is home buyers’ second most important feature. Over 19% of respondents rated the cost of the house as the main thing that attracts them to a property.

Interestingly, the price was more important to males than females, with 21.3% and 17.3% saying this was their priority, respectively.

3. Facilities | 9.9%

Facilities such as smart home technology, a modern kitchen, or central heating were the third most sought-after house features, preferred by around 1 in 10 people.

Features that put off buyers

1. Neighbourhood | 64.3%

The thing most likely to put off a prospective buyer is the local neighbourhood, with just under two-thirds saying that this was likely to factor into their decision. This shows just how important our local communities are, as well as safety and the overall environment, in influencing buying decisions. High crime rates, poor upkeep, and a lack of community spirit can deter buyers who want a secure and pleasant living environment.

2. Noisy areas | 64.0%

Closely following concerns about the neighbourhood, noise levels were a significant issue for 64% of people. Noise pollution can come from traffic, industrial activities, nightlife, or noisy neighbours. Constant noise can affect the quality of life, causing stress and discomfort.

3. Poor parking options | 48.9%

Almost half of the people surveyed said that inadequate parking would prevent them from buying a property, highlighting how essential this feature is in decision-making, especially in urban areas where street parking is limited. The lack of suitable parking options can be a significant inconvenience, affecting daily life and potentially reducing the property’s value.

External features that attract buyers

1. Driveway | 63.2%

The driveway is the most attractive external feature, with 63.2% of respondents favouring it. A driveway offers a convenient parking place and adds a layer of security for vehicles. Besides providing a safe and private parking space, driveways can increase a property’s value. They also contribute to the home’s overall aesthetic and can be designed to complement the landscaping and exterior décor. Homebuyers looking for a driveway often seek ease of access and the added benefit of not relying on street parking, which can be a significant advantage in busy or densely populated areas.

2. Set back from the road | 56.6%

In joint second place with, 56.6% of responses are homes that are set back from the road. This positioning enhances the privacy of a property and reduces noise from street traffic, creating a more secluded and peaceful living environment. Homes set back from the road typically have more front garden space and are associated with a quieter, safer environment, particularly appealing to families with children or pets.

3. Big garden | 56.6%

Tied in second, 56.6% of people also listed having a big garden as a key feature. Gardens offer aesthetic appeal, space for outdoor activities, and the opportunity for personal landscaping projects. For many, a large garden is synonymous with a better quality of life, offering a space for relaxation, entertainment, and connection with nature. It also provides room for extensions or outdoor features like decks, pergolas, or play areas.