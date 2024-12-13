Yorkshire Building Society and Snugg partner to provide help on home energy efficicency

Yorkshire Building Society has announced a new initiative with Snugg, the provider of home energy efficiency advice.

The partnership means Yorkshire Building Society customers will be able to access Snugg’s tools aimed at demystifying energy-efficient home improvements, with personalised guidance on the most suitable retrofit solutions to help them save energy and improve their Energy Performance Certificate ratings.

Snugg offers an online platform designed to help homeowners reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint, with the goal of making energy-efficient homes simple and affordable for everyone.

Need for change

With 21% of the UK’s carbon emissions annually coming from the UK’s housing stock, ‘the need is undoubtedly urgent’, said the mutual. But it admitted that homeowners face confusion when it comes to understanding what steps they need to take.

This is why Yorkshire BS has called for ‘concerted industry steps to help members of the public better understand the issues and what they can do to improve their properties’. In its Home Improvements – building an integrated strategy for UK housing report, it says we need better access to viable and affordable modifications from reputable suppliers and tradespeople.

Snugg’s easy-to-navigate tool will is availble from the YBS website to equip homeowners with the information they need to make the right decisions when it comes to improving their homes for greater energy efficiency.

Customers who register for the Snugg platform will have access to a full range of features, including a free personalised energy efficiency plan, eligibility checks for government grants, and connections to trusted installers via Trustmark.

Siobhan McHale, Yorkshire Building Society’s product development manager for Sustainable Homes, said: “Our partnership with Snugg is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“By raising awareness among our customers and equipping them with advanced tools and reliable support, we aim to help them make their homes not only more energy-efficient but also more comfortable and warmer to live in.”

Robin Peters, Snugg’s CEO and Co-Founder, added: “At Snugg, we believe that making our homes more energy-efficient is one of the best ways we can reduce the UK’s harmful carbon emissions. We’re therefore delighted that Yorkshire Building Society recognises this and is taking actionable steps with this partnership to help address the huge challenge in front of us.

“As well as raising awareness amongst their three million customers, this partnership will help homeowners discover simple, practical ways to cut their emissions and energy bills. We’re excited to work with YBS to help speed up the UK’s journey to net zero.”