Menu

Editor's Pick

Yorkshire Building Society reduces mortgage rates by up to 0.18 percentage points

Yorkshire Building Society reduces mortgage rates by up to 0.18 percentage points
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
27/06/2025
Updated:
27/06/2025
Yorkshire Building Society has reduced rates across its mortgage range, by up to 0.18 percentage points.

Key products from the new range are:

  • A two-year fixed rate for home purchase purposes at 3.92% (was 4.02%), with a £995 fee and free standard valuation
  • A three-year fixed rate for remortgage at 4.07% (was 4.22%), with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and free remortgage legal work
  • And a five-year fixed rate for home purchase at 4.25% (was 4.43%), with no fee and free standard valuation.

Yorkshire Building Society product manager for mortgages, Gemma Hyland said: “We’re continually looking for opportunities to pass on even better value to our customers and a little recent volatility in mortgage market rates has given us just that – hence we’re delighted to announce this latest rate reduction.”

Related
View All

Editor's Pick

an image of houses for sale to denote a story about house prices

Residential property transactions rebound with 25% surge in May

Editor's Pick

an image of first-time buyers receiving house keys to denote a story about potential first-time buyers

Nationwide boosts lending to first-time buyers

24/06/2025

Editor's Pick

online buying

Govt plans ‘smart’ property data sharing in 10-year Industrial Strategy

23/06/2025

Editor's Pick

Number of £1m homes more than doubles since 2019, Rightmove finds

19/06/2025
View All
Tags:
rate cuts
YBS
Yorkshire Building Society