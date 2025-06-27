Yorkshire Building Society reduces mortgage rates by up to 0.18 percentage points

Yorkshire Building Society has reduced rates across its mortgage range, by up to 0.18 percentage points.

Key products from the new range are:

A two-year fixed rate for home purchase purposes at 3.92% (was 4.02%), with a £995 fee and free standard valuation

A three-year fixed rate for remortgage at 4.07% (was 4.22%), with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and free remortgage legal work

And a five-year fixed rate for home purchase at 4.25% (was 4.43%), with no fee and free standard valuation.

Yorkshire Building Society product manager for mortgages, Gemma Hyland said: “We’re continually looking for opportunities to pass on even better value to our customers and a little recent volatility in mortgage market rates has given us just that – hence we’re delighted to announce this latest rate reduction.”