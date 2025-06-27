Yorkshire Building Society reduces mortgage rates by up to 0.18 percentage points

Written By:
27/06/2025
27/06/2025
Yorkshire Building Society has reduced rates across its mortgage range, by up to 0.18 percentage points.
Key products from the new range are:
- A two-year fixed rate for home purchase purposes at 3.92% (was 4.02%), with a £995 fee and free standard valuation
- A three-year fixed rate for remortgage at 4.07% (was 4.22%), with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and free remortgage legal work
- And a five-year fixed rate for home purchase at 4.25% (was 4.43%), with no fee and free standard valuation.
Yorkshire Building Society product manager for mortgages, Gemma Hyland said: “We’re continually looking for opportunities to pass on even better value to our customers and a little recent volatility in mortgage market rates has given us just that – hence we’re delighted to announce this latest rate reduction.”