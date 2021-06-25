You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Equity release borrowers using funds to support family through pandemic

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
25/06/2021
Independent advice is always recommended for anyone thinking of releasing their property wealth
Equity release borrowers using funds to support family through pandemic

Equity release advisers have reported that increasing numbers of clients are using the money to help family members, a survey from More 2 Life has found.

The study of 587 advisers found 53 per cent were seeing borrowers use equity release to help family members get on to the property ladder, potentially spurred on by the stamp duty holiday.

Meanwhile, a third reporting seeing more clients use the money to help relatives who were struggling financially.

Some 31 per cent of advisers said clients were using equity release to repay their residential mortgage while 27 per cent said the money was being used to refinance debt incurred since the pandemic.

As for how clients will use equity release going forward, 78 per cent expect clients to support their basic retirement needs over the next year with this kind of borrowing.

Decline in cases

Although advisers are seeing more clients use equity release as a means of financial support in response to the pandemic, 40 per cent said they were advising on fewer cases since the start of the Covid-19 crisis compared to usual business.

Some 34 per cent of advisers claimed to support more equity release cases since the pandemic while 26 per cent reported no change in activity.

Dave Harris, CEO at More 2 Life, said: “The later life lending market is facing an interesting conundrum – we’ve worked hard to educate people on the role that housing equity can play in retirement, but we are also aware that, now more than ever, we need to encourage people to avoid knee-jerk reactions and make smart sustainable choices for both the long and short term.

“What we need to do now as an industry is to ensure over-55s get high quality advice that helps them find the best solution for their specific needs – whether this involves an equity release mortgage or an alternative option.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Yorkshire Building Society adds 95% remortgages to range

The refreshed range is targeted at homebuyers and remortgagors with smaller deposits or equity stakes

Close
+ +