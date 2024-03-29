Quantcast
Menu

Equity Release

Later life lender cuts rates across all mortgages

Later life lender cuts rates across all mortgages
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Christina Hoghton
Posted:
29/03/2024
Updated:
29/03/2024

LiveMore, the mortgage lender for people aged 50 to 90 plus, has reduced rates across all of its products.

It has cut the rates on its fixed-for-life retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage by 0.20 percentage points, and all on other RIO mortgages by 0.25 percentage points.

The lender’s standard repayment and interest-only mortgages are also down by 0.25 percentage points. This means that LiveMore’s standard interest-only five-year fixed fee range will now start at 6.13% and its 10-year fixed at 6.03%.

Equity release rate cuts

LiveMore has also cut lifetime mortgage (equity release) products by 0.20%, with rates now starting at 6.38%.

Tim Wellard, senior proposition manager at LiveMore, said: “It is important to us that we continue to offer a broad and highly competitive product offering to our clients through our mortgage broker partners.”

Related

View All

Equity Release

Later life lender cuts rates across all mortgages

Equity Release

Later life lender offers 100% interest-only mortgage option

22/02/2024

Equity Release

Later life borrowing falls sharply due to higher interest rates

20/02/2024

Equity Release

Nearly half don’t have confidence in financial future

09/02/2024
View More
Tags:
equity release
later life borrowing
later life lending
older borrowers
Share:

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www-yourmortgage-co-uk.www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/