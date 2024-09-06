First-time buyer monthly mortgage repayments down £150 from July 2023

Average monthly payments are now considerably lower than they were in July last year, said Rightmove.

The property portal said that mortgage rates peaked in July 2023 “after a period of stubbornly high inflation figures”.

Now they are significantly lower than that, following the cutting of the Bank of England base rate to 5% in August. This led to widespread mortgage rate reductions across the market.

How much can buyers save?

For buyers with a 20% deposit, the current average rate for a five-year fixed, 80% loan to value (LTV) mortgage is 4.76%, down from the peak of 6.12% last July.

In real terms, this means the average monthly mortgage payment has fallen from £1,096 last year to £949 this month, a reduction of £147, based on the average first-time buyer property price.

There are regional variations, with first-time buyers in London saving an average of £313 per month, for example, while those in the North East have seen average repayments fall by a more modest £79.

Of course, mortgage rates are still high compared to just a few years ago, before the Bank of England started raising interest rates.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “It’s early days, but the acceleration in mortgage rate drops since the bank rate cut means that homemovers are starting to see some tangible affordability improvements, particularly against the peak-rate period of just over a year ago.

“A saving of nearly £150 in monthly outgoings for a first-time buyer compared with last year is significant, and though there will be many hoping rates drop further soon, we’re heading in the right direction ahead of the autumn season.”