You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

First-time buyer sales remain resilient in cool market

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
30/10/2019
Nearly a third of all homes sold last month were bought by first-time buyers
First-time buyer sales remain resilient in cool market

First-time buyers remain committed to getting on the housing ladder while Brexit uncertainty scares off their competition, according to estate agents.

As average total sales per estate agency branch fell month-on-month, the proportion of homes sold to first-time buyers increased to 30 per cent of all house sales in September, the estate agent trade body NAEA Propertymark revealed.

It is the highest proportion of sales to fledgling owners since February, up from 26 per cent in August and 22 per cent in September 2018.

Average sales per branch fell, however, from nine to eight month-on-month. Meanwhile the average number of buyers on estate agents’ books also dropped from 433 in August to 387.

Housing stock is also down. Estate agents reported the number of properties available in their branches fell from an average of 44 in August to 40 in September. Year-on-year they are down from 46 available properties on average.

Mark Hayward, chief executive, NAEA Propertymark, said: “Low or no stamp duty on lower priced properties has proved to be a big reason behind this boost in the first-time buyer market.

“However, they could also be concerned that the market may turn against them if a Brexit deal is achieved and are buying now to avoid that scenario. Until we are clearer on what the future holds it’s likely we’ll continue seeing the number of first-time buyer sales rising.”

Last month, UK Finance reported that first-time buyer mortgage completions reached 35,010 their highest total since August 2007 prompting Sam Harhat, head of financial services at Andrews Property Group, to describe current market conditions for first-time buyers as “near perfect”.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Sorry. No data so far.

Guide to borrowing past retirement age

As an older borrower, you may be concerned that a lender will not offer you a mortgage pas...

Mortgage market biased against homeowners

Buy-to-let property investors are unfairly favoured in the mortgage market, an independent...

Should buy-to-let investors ‘go Dutch’?

The Netherlands is revealed as Europe’s top buy-to-let property hotspot

Private sector tenants in poverty double in decade

The number of private rented sector tenants in poverty has doubled in the last decade from...

Large mortgage broker firm launches with fees of over 1%

An insurance firm has launched a mortgage advice service

Second steppers targeting detached properties

Those living in their first home are increasingly looking to reduce the steps to their lon...

Mortgage Calculators

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Estate agent hit with £40k fine over unfair practices

The firm was found to have misled both buyers and sellers about fees

Close