Habito launches end-to-end homebuying service

Written by: Lana Clements
06/03/2020
The service will cover the point from which an offer is accepted to the moment the buyer receives the keys to their new home
Digital broker Habito has launched a homebuying service which takes care of property surveys and all the associated legal work of buying a home, on top of mortgage advice.

The Habito Plus service is integrated into the brokerage and aimed at taking care of “every aspect of homebuying” from when an offer is accepted to the point of receiving the keys to a new home.

This includes conducting a survey, property searches, drawing up the contracts, and transferring the money to the seller.

Habito said the service creates a “frictionless experience for homebuyers looking to get more certainty throughout the process”.

Next time buyers looking to sell and buy can also consolidate both their sale and purchase paperwork and timelines into one place.

Prices starts at £2,000 for buying and £2,700 for selling and buying.

The cost includes all legal fees, land registry fee, personal local searches and a HomeBuyer Report (HBR).

An initial fee of £999 is payable once the mortgage application has been submitted and the remainder paid upon completion.

Should the property purchase fall through, the initial fee paid can be used for the next property.

A dedicated Habito Plus case manager will be a consistent point of contact and coordinate the broker’s network of in-house experts and panel of accredited conveyancing and chartered surveying partners.

The broker is working with specialist law firm Juno and surveyors White Horse to deliver the paperwork and necessary steps up to completion.

Habito said customers want a clearer and smoother homebuying experience.

Research by the broker found two in five homebuyers said they were resigned to a long and drawn-out homebuying process.

The integration means there will be less time spent on duplication and admin for the buyer.

Daniel Hegarty, founder and chief executive of Habito, said: “Our research tells us that people find the process of financing and buying a home hellish – 62 per cent of people suffered from anxiety when applying for their mortgage.

“And yet getting the mortgage sorted is only part of it: there’s still a mountain to climb before you get the keys.

“There are 60,000 new homebuyers each month in the UK and we know that conveyancing, searches and surveys are a source of frustration and uncertainty for the majority.

“Over the past year, we’ve been looking at ways in which Habito can not only continue to reinvent the mortgage process but also dramatically improve the homebuying experience. We’re delighted to be bringing to the market an innovative service that truly puts the buyer first.”

