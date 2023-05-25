You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Leeds Building Society launches 5% deposit mortgage with cashback

0
Written by:
25/05/2023
The deal is fixed for two years and borrowers get £250 cashback
Leeds Building Society launches 5% deposit mortgage with cashback

Leeds Building Society has launched a new cashback mortgage available to borrowers with just a 5% deposit.

The fee-free, two-year fixed rate deal of 5.69% is available on mortgages up to 95% of the property’s value.

It comes with £250 cashback and a free standard valuation and is available on purchases only.

Jonathan Thompson, senior mortgage manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “Borrowers with smaller deposits remain a key focus for us, as we seek to deliver on our purpose to put home ownership within reach of more people.

“We’re seeing strong demand for fixed rate higher-LTV mortgages and, with cashback on completion, we expect this latest deal to appeal particularly to first time buyers.”

First-time buyer options

“This type of ‘traditional’ mortgage is just one of the options we offer for home buyers with smaller deposits, alongside affordable housing schemes such as Shared Ownership, and we’re always seeking new ways to support routes into home ownership,” Thompson continued.

“We understand building up a deposit is often the biggest challenge facing those wanting to step onto the housing ladder. To help with that, in the spring we launched Home Deposit Saver, a regular savings account which pays the saver an extra £500 when they receive their mortgage offer from the Society.”

Earlier this month, Leeds became the first UK lender to partner up with Experian for a free service – Experian Boost. It takes account of an applicant’s regular current account payments when assessing their credit score, providing more data about their repayment habits and potentially boosting their score.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.